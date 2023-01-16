Cold Weather in Afghanistan Claims at Least 24 Lives
Story Code : 1035843
At least 24 people have died as a result of the freezing cold that has gripped the country in recent days, particularly in the country’s northern regions, Anadolu Agency quoted local Tolo news on Monday.
According to the media outlet, four children were among five who died in northwestern Badgis province, while four drug addicts living on the streets in western Herat, five people in southeastern Khost province, and 10 in northern provinces, died.
These people died as a result of extremely cold weather, associated ailments, and incidents.
Hundreds of people have been brought to hospitals with hypothermia, while thousands of animals have died in the chilly weather.
A big number of low-income Afghans are unable to afford wood and coal in the winter due to their economic difficulties.
Transportation issues caused by inclement weather, particularly in winter, make it difficult for humanitarian agencies to deliver aid to people in need.