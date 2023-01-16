0
Monday 16 January 2023 - 12:57

Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says

Story Code : 1035847
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine has been "a veritable battle lab," analysts say. According to CNN, this has offered the United States and its allies "an opportunity to study how their own weapons systems perform under intense use" and what munitions both sides are using to win a victory. Also, the US military has tracked how successfully Russia has used its cheap, expendable drones, TASS reported.

"Ukraine is absolutely a weapons lab in every sense because none of this equipment has ever actually been used in a war between two industrially developed nations’," a source familiar with Western intelligence told CNN. The Ukrainian crisis has been "an incredible source of data on the utility of its own systems" for the US Department of Defense, the source added.

For example, the Switchblade 300 drone and a missile have proved to be less effective than anticipated, a military operations officer with knowledge of the battlefield told CNN. According to him, the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher has required a high rate of maintenance under heavy use, and the M777 howitzer loses its rifling if too many shells a fired in a short time period. Western military officials, the officer said, would be studying this data for years. Thus, the M777 howitzer system may be a thing of the past, because it is harder to move quickly to avoid return fire.

Russia has repeatedly said that Western weapons supplies to Kiev will only prolong the conflict and have caused civilian deaths and damaged civilian infrastructure.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
16 January 2023
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
15 January 2023
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
15 January 2023
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
15 January 2023
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
15 January 2023
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
14 January 2023
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
14 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
13 January 2023
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
13 January 2023