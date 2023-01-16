UK: Royal Mail Cyber Incident Delivers Overseas Disruption
Royal Mail said it continues to experience “severe service disruption” without providing further details.
“To support faster recovery when our service is restored and to prevent a build-up of export items in our network, we’re asking customers not to post international items until further notice,” the mail service said in a statement. “Items that have already been dispatched may be subject to delays.’’
The British government’s National Cyber Security Center has said it’s aware of the incident.