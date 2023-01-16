0
Monday 16 January 2023 - 20:54

German Reconnaissance Aircraft Approached Russian Border

Story Code : 1035920
German Reconnaissance Aircraft Approached Russian Border
The National Defense Control Center (under the Ministry of Defense) said a Su-27 fighter jet was escorting a German Navy Orion reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea after it tried to approach the Russian border. 

Thus, on January 16, Russian airspace control vehicles detected an air target approaching the state border over the Baltic Sea. Then, a Su-27 fighter jet from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet was lifted into the air.

“The crew of the Russian fighter aircraft identified the air target as the German Navy R-3C Orion base patrol aircraft and accompanied it over the Baltic Sea. After the foreign military aircraft deviated from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian Center said that the fighter returned to its main airspace. Violation of the state border of the Russian Federation is not allowed.

They added that the flight of the Russian warplane was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without crossing the airways and without dangerously approaching the aircraft of a foreign state.
