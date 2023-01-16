S. Korean President Makes Controversial Remarks about Iran

Islam Times - On a visit to UAE, the South Korean president made controversial remarks about alleged threats from Iran to UAE's security.

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea made the anti-Iran remarks during a visit to South Korean troops of a military contingent in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his office said, according to Yonhap news agency."The security of the UAE, which is our brother nation, is our security," Yoon told the troops. "The UAE's enemy and biggest threat is Iran, while our enemy is North Korea ... We are in a very similar position to the UAE," the president further claimed.Yoon was on a four-day state visit to the UAE.Meanwhile, according to Yonhap, a foreign ministry official in Seoul sought to dispel any misunderstanding regarding Yoon's remark on Iran, saying it was made as he encouraged the soldiers of the Akh unit and explained the complex security environment to them."The Korean government's wish to even further develop the friendly bilateral relations with Iran remains firm," the official told Yonhap News Agency.