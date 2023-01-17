Bahraini Inmates Protest against Inhuman Conditions in Jau Prison

Islam Times - Over 160 imprisoned Bahraini political opponents and pro-democracy activists protested against humiliating treatment, inhumane conditions, and abusive treatment inside the kingdom’s notorious Jau Prison.

They have filed a complaint in the hope that their situation would improve.The 162 detainees, who are being held in Building No. 10 of the detention center, located south of the capital Manama, demanded that all prisoners should be treated humanely, and that sustainable guarantees to the full resolution of their problems should be provided, the independent online newspaper Manama Post reported.The prisoners went on to point to the deepening gap between the prison administration and inmates, and pleaded for an optimal and effective solution to their miseries, which are said to be exacerbating day by day.They also called for the abolition of solitary confinement, adequate healthcare in Bahraini jails, permission to perform religious rituals and participate in the burial ceremonies of their relatives, and a reduction in the cost of contacting their families.Earlier this month, an informed source warned about inhumane conditions at Bahrain’s Jau Prison, saying more than a dozen prisoners had been brutally beaten and subjected to various forms of physical torture there.Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Manar television network, citing the unnamed source, reported that officials at the prison had viciously beaten up 14 inmates, some of whom had suffered some kind of head injury.The source expressed hope that the case would go to legal institutions inside and outside of Bahrain, and that prisoners would endure less torment at detention centers across the Persian Gulf kingdom.Demonstrations have been held in Bahrain on a regular basis since a popular uprising began in the Arab country in mid-February 2011.People demand that the Al Khalifa regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any form of dissent.