General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani visited Iraq on Monday where he paid tribute to anti-terror commanders by attending the martyrdom site of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions who were assassinated by the US terrorist forces.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, Quds Force former commander, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] anti-terror group, along with several others.The assassination, carried out under a direct order of former US President Donald Trump, took place when General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.