0
Tuesday 17 January 2023 - 08:46

General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad

Story Code : 1036010
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, Quds Force former commander, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] anti-terror group, along with several others.

The assassination, carried out under a direct order of former US President Donald Trump, took place when General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
16 January 2023
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
15 January 2023
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
15 January 2023
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
15 January 2023
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
15 January 2023
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
14 January 2023
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
14 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
13 January 2023
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
13 January 2023