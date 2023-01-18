0
Wednesday 18 January 2023 - 06:27

US State Secretary to Visit China on February 5-6

Story Code : 1036164
US State Secretary to Visit China on February 5-6
According to “The Politico”, Blinken’s agenda is expected to include Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, China’s nuclear arsenal and US citizens held in China.

The newspaper reported citing Washington-based diplomats familiar with Blinken’s travel plans that the US state secretary will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on February 5-6.

Blinken’s visit to Beijing is a follow-up to US leader Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia in November 2022, at which Biden vowed to “maintain open lines of communication” with China. 

The trip will also test whether the meeting between the two presidents has paved the way for more productive US-China relations at a time of tensions.

The relationship between China and the United States has been strained since then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with leaders in Taiwan. China, which claims Taiwan as part of China, described Pelosi's visit in August as “extremely dangerous”.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
17 January 2023
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
16 January 2023
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
16 January 2023
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
15 January 2023
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
15 January 2023
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
15 January 2023
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
15 January 2023
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
14 January 2023
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023