0
Wednesday 18 January 2023 - 10:14

Biden Would Defeat Trump in 2024 But Lose to DeSantis: Poll

Story Code : 1036212
Biden Would Defeat Trump in 2024 But Lose to DeSantis: Poll
The results of a WPA Intelligence poll conducted in the first week of January 2023 recently found that US President Joe Biden would handily beat Trump if the 2024 election were held tomorrow - but he would lose to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The poll of 1,035 voters found that 49% preferred Biden to his predecessor, but if the race was between Biden and DeSantis, the Florida governor would beat the incumbent president by 42% to 45%.

On the other side of things, the poll also asked about voters’ unfavorable opinions of the trio. DeSantis’ unfavorable rating was the lowest at 38%, while Biden had a 55% unfavorable rating and Trump 60%.

Those results follow the broad trends observed by researchers in recent months, as DeSantis has surged ahead of Trump in popularity on the heels of a handily-won reelection in November, and as Trump has foundered amid multiple scandals and lawsuits. Biden has also seen a boost in popularity since the November midterms, which his Democratic Party didn’t lose as badly as many expected.

It may also not be a coincidence that DeSantis is by far the youngest of the three: while in 2024, Biden will be 82 years old and Trump will be 78, DeSantis will be just 46 years of age.

Of the three, only Trump has officially committed himself to the 2024 election, while Biden has said he intends to run if physically and mentally able, but has not made an official declaration yet. DeSantis is expected to announce later this year.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
17 January 2023
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
16 January 2023
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
16 January 2023
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
15 January 2023
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
15 January 2023
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
15 January 2023
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
15 January 2023
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
14 January 2023
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023