Amir Abdollahian In Ankara to Discuss Key West Asia, South Caucasus Developments

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is in Ankara to hold talks with senior Turkish officials about the top developments unfolding in West Asia and South Caucasus.

Speaking to reporters before departing Tehran on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian said he will consult with Turkish officials over the “fast developments that are underway in the Levant and West Asia.”He noted that during his visits to Damascus and Beirut last week, he held talks with the Syrian and Lebanese officials about such key issues.The developments in South Caucasus and different issues in the region are also on the agenda of his talks with the Turkish officials, the top Iranian diplomat added.He also said the two countries’ officials would make preliminary arrangements for Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan."It is an important necessity to hold talks about the developments in the region, given the fact that President Raisi’s government attaches great importance to developing ties with neighbors and other Asian countries," he said.Amir Abdollahian said he was scheduled to travel to both Russia and Turkey on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing developments in the region but his visit to Moscow has been adjourned.