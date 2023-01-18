0
Wednesday 18 January 2023 - 11:16

‘Israeli’ Military Raids West Bank, Several Palestinians Injured During Confrontations

Story Code : 1036224
Overnight confrontations erupted on Tuesday, after the ‘Israeli’ army raided the eastern part of Nablus city and closed off the 'Tomb of Joseph' to escort settlers into the religious site, sparking protests by the Palestinian residents, the local Wafa news agency reported.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces deployed several military vehicles on the streets leading to the area. They fired gunshots, sound bombs and tear gas to enable the settlers’ incursion of the holy site.

Dozens of Palestinians suffered suffocation due to teargas inhalation.

The Zionist escalation prompted the Palestinian resistance group known as the Lions’ Den to respond and shoot at the military vehicles of the occupation army. 

The resistance group also called on Palestinians to boost preparations to confront the ‘Israeli’ assaults.

'Joseph’s Tomb' is situated in the West Bank’s Area A, which is controlled by the Palestinian Authority [PA]. However, the occupation’s military allows settlers to visit the site without approval, and even escorts them into the place.

Similar confrontations were reported in other parts of the West Bank, including al-Khalil, Jenin, Ramallah and Bethlehem, after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the areas, the report said.

In response, young Palestinian men used fireworks to confront ‘Israeli’ vehicles and soldiers and prevent them from advancing further into the city.

During the confrontations, the Zionist occupation forces kidnapped at least 20 Palestinians from several areas across the occupied territories, including 10 people from al-Khalil.
