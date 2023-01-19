0
Thursday 19 January 2023 - 03:42

‘Israeli’ Shas Party Warns: No Government Unless Chairman Holds Portfolios

Story Code : 1036356
‘Israeli’ Shas Party Warns: No Government Unless Chairman Holds Portfolios
The remarks were voiced by so-called Welfare and Social Affairs Minister and MK Yaacov Margi said in an interview on KAN Radio.

Margi clarified that he meant that he would recommend to Shas' Council of Torah Sages to order the party to dismantle the government if Deri is barred from serving as a minister.

A day earlier, Shas MK Avraham Bezalel said during an interview on Knesset TV on Tuesday that the High Court would be "shooting itself in the head" if it rules to disqualify Deri.

“I think that at the end of the day, if the judges disqualify him, they are shooting themselves – even in the head. No less,” Bezalel said. “They know the sensitivity of the issue. They understand where the public is, and you know the protests and things happening in the streets in light of this whole situation.”

His comments came after a number of other Shas MKs attacked the High Court this week in media interviews, in what seems to be a coordinated and not-so-subtle threat that the Knesset would respond to a ruling against Deri by curbing the High Court’s powers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
18 January 2023
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
17 January 2023
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
17 January 2023
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
16 January 2023
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline
16 January 2023
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
15 January 2023
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
15 January 2023