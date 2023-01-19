0
Thursday 19 January 2023 - 03:44

Saudi FM: Riyadh Trying to Find Path to Dialogue with Tehran

He said a decision by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to focus on their economies and development was a "strong signal to Iran and others in the region that there is a pathway beyond traditional arguments and disputes towards joint prosperity."

The Saudi foreign minister, speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said there was a need to find a route to ending the Ukraine conflict, otherwise, global uncertainty would continue, according to Reuters.

"This is a complex question, but we will have to talk about how we find a pathway to ending the conflict," he said.

Prince Faisal said attention on West Asia was also needed, citing Syria as well as regional concerns over "provocative policies" by the Zionist regime's new administration headed by Benjamin Netanyahu in an alliance with ultra-nationalists.

Since April 2021, Baghdad has hosted five rounds of dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Prime Minister said that Iran and Saudi Arabia welcome the process of mediation by the Iraqi side, referring to Iraq's efforts to resume the new round of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations.
