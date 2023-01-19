Lack of Christian Consensus, Not a Sectarian Plot, Preventing Election of New Lebanese President

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah indicated during his Tuesday’s speech that the procedures of the presidential elections are subject to the stipulations of the Constitution, adding that securing the quorum of the sessions requires a consensus among the parliamentary blocs.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that all the parliamentary blocs are keen on preserving the Maronite state posts, including the presidency, reiterating that the Constitutional procedures are imposing the delay of the presidential elections.“We understand pressure by some religious figures in a bid to elect new president but we have to avoid sectarian incitement.”His eminence then stressed that “no political bloc in Lebanon is deliberately extending the vacuum in the first Maronite post in the Lebanese State.”Practically, the Christian blocs in the parliament have not reached any consensus that paves the way to elect a new president. The Free Patriotic Movement will remain casting a blank ballot till it chooses a candidate, which the Lebanese Forces and allies are still voting for MP Michel Moawwad who has so far failed to the required votes to win the elections.Amid these circumstances, the eleventh session to elect a new president will be held on Thursday. Thus, all the political expectations indicate that the outcome of the 11th session will be similar to those of the first votes.