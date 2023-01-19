0
Thursday 19 January 2023 - 04:43

Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine

Story Code : 1036366
The American website Axios reported that the purpose of this trip is to reach an understanding with the new Israeli cabinet on policies related to Palestine, Iran and the process of normalizing relations between Tel Aviv and the countries of the region.

This American media wrote that, it is expected that during Sullivan's meetings in al-Quds, the crisis facing Netanyahu's coalition and the recent demonstrations against Netanyahu's plan to weaken the Supreme Court will also be discussed.

In recent days, the White House has expressed concern about some of the policies of the new Israeli government in the West Bank, including plans for the development of settlements.

The Israeli regime is the only holder of nuclear weapons in the West Asia region, and with the support of the United States, it has kept its nuclear program away from international monitoring.
