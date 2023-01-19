Interior Minister: West Asia Owes IRGC

Islam Times - Iran's interior minister said in response to Britain's possible move to terms the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps( IRGC) as a terrorist group, people in West Asia owe themselves to the IRGC.

Some people in the West want to do something against international laws and call an official army of a country a terrorist group which shows their intellectual, moral and political weakness, said Ahmad Vahidi, Iranian minister."They think they can weaken the IRGC, which is in the hearts of the people of the region and serves the people," he added.After the killing of British Secret Service spy Alireza Akbari by Iran, some British officials have called that the name of the IRGC to be included in the list of terrorist groups in the country.