0
Thursday 19 January 2023 - 12:29

Iran Summons South Korean Envoy over President’s Remarks

Story Code : 1036444
Iran Summons South Korean Envoy over President’s Remarks
In a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs voiced Tehran’s strong protest against the South Korean president’s remarks.

Reza Najafi highlighted Iran’s friendly ties with most Gulf states and said the comments made by the South Korean president are tantamount to interference in the friendly relations and undermine peace and security in the region.

The Iranian diplomat also demanded an immediate explanation about the remarks and underscored the need for Seoul to correct such an approach.

Referring to the unfriendly moves by South Korea, including the freezing of the Iranian nation's assets, Najafi said Seoul’s failure to take effective measures to resolve disputes will prompt Iran to reconsider bilateral ties.

He also described the South Korean president’s comments about the possibility of making nuclear arms as being in contradiction to the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, NPT, and demanded an explanation, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

For his part, the South Korean ambassador gave some explanations about the remarks from his country’s president.

Yun Kang-hyeon stressed that such statements have nothing to do with the ties between Iran and the UAE or Korea. He, however, noted that he would convey the Islamic Republic of Iran’s views and expectations to the Korean government.

Addressing the UAE-based Korean forces during a recent trip to the Persian Gulf Arab state, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol drew an analogy between the alleged threat posed to his country by North Korea and what he called the "threat" facing Abu Dhabi from Iran. He then labeled Iran as the "most-threatening nation" to the UAE.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
18 January 2023
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
17 January 2023
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
17 January 2023
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
16 January 2023
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023