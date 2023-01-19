Sayyed Nasrallah: Situation in Region Heading towards Tension, We Want A Strong President

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Thursday a televised speech in which he tackled various titles.

During the event held to celebrate 30 years on the establishment of the Consultative Center for Studies and Documentation, Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that “30 years ago, Hezbollah’s leadership had the idea of establishing a center for development. Thus, this center was found.”“The Consultative Center for Studies and Documentation is the base for our scientific visions regarding the political, economic, sociological and resistance aspects,” he stressed, noting that “From the beginning, Hezbollah has been and still wants to work based on scientific basis.”According to His Eminence, “The responsibility of the Consultative Center for Studies and Documentation is to show the true picture in terms of difficulties and painful facts, and not what pleases us.”He further underscored that “The goal was also to present ideas, suggestions, visions, plans and alternatives based on all previous humanitarian experiences.”In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that “We must benefit from all the existing minds, as long as there is a scientific mind, thought and specialization,” pointing out that “The link between Hezbollah and all these minds and initiatives is the Consultative Center for Studies and Documentation.”“We sought to establish a scientific, intellectual, discretionary, and visionary center that is attached to realities on the ground and in the field,” he unveiled, noting that “What the center produced has always had great investment within Hezbollah, its institutions and frameworks.”Moving to the Lebanese economic crisis, Hezbollah Secretary General affirmed that “No one argues that the economic situation is very difficult in Lebanon, and this matter is not exceptional for our country. Rather, there are many countries that are also threatened with collapse.”“We’re not allowed to despair, although there are attempts to spread despair in the country, and this is a very dangerous matter,” he said, noting that “The most important thing is hope. Everyone, including the state, people and society, must shoulder their responsibilities.”Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “It is not permissible to remain in a state of confusion, as was the case in the past years. The Lebanese authorities must take the initiative to develop a vision to address the economic situation, and based on this vision plans and programs must be set.”Highlighting that “To establish a vision, we have to study the reasons and to implement this vision, we have to extract the realistic reasons,” His Eminence recalled that “Corruption was rooted in the Lebanese state a long time ago, and if each sect presented its best minds and experts to assume administrative responsibilities in the state, we wouldn’t have reached this stage.”He also said: “One of the most important causes of the current crisis is the mistakes of the 1990s’ economic vision and corrupt economic policies, which we opposed in the Parliament, the first of which was debt.”Meanwhile, the Resistance Leader confirmed that “The most dangerous policy was destroying production and searching for quick profits, and thus our economy has turned into a fragile one.”Listing other types of problems, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “Also, among the reasons for the crisis are sectarian quotas, the absence of balanced development, the consequences of internal wars, reconstruction and the file of displaced Lebanese.”“It is unfortunate that some talk about the absence of a US siege, as the blockade is not only resembled by placing a barge off the Lebanese shores, but it’s manifested by the behavior of the US administration with the Lebanese authority,” His Eminence lamented, noting that “The US siege is clear by preventing aid, deposits, and foreign loans as well as preventing the Lebanese state from accepting donations and investments, and preventing Lebanon from dealing with the file of the displaced Syrians.”Asserting that “The wrong vision was based on the assumption that the region is heading towards a so-called ‘peace’ with the Zionist entity, and this is what brought us to where we are today,” he advised “Whoever wants to put new economic policies, not to build a vision that the region is heading towards ‘peace’ with ‘Israel’ and the so-called ‘two-state solution’, especially with the new corrupt and terrorist Zionist government.”The Resistance Leader further warned that “The situation in the region is heading towards more tension. There are no settlements in the region, no scenes of peace, and all of this will be reflected in our region.”“The war on Syria attempted to come up with a political regime that gives the Golan Heights to the Zionist entity,” Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned calling for “an economy that provides food security and does not depend on foreign aid and assistance.”In addition, His Eminence urged the Lebanese not to rely on “Lebanon’s privileged location, as there are countries competing in tourism, the service sector, companies and banking systems.”However, he praised the fact that “Lebanon enjoys security as our internal security is higher than that of the US, thanks to the army, security forces and the political awareness as no party seeks a civil war except for a few.”“One of the reasons for Lebanon’s strength is the oil and gas huge wealth in our sea,” Hezbollah Secretary General viewed, considering that “Today, the European decision is decisive in abandoning the Russian gas, and its priority is the Mediterranean Sea, because its oil cost is lower, and therefore we have to search for companies to benefit from our national wealth.”On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “The file of oil in our land is very important. Certainly, we have oil on our land, and our information assumes that politics prevented searching for it. There is exploration and extraction of oil near our borders, whether in Syria or occupied Palestine.”Another point of Lebanon’s strength is, according to His Eminence “the expatriates, who are still today the most important financial source for the livelihood of the Lebanese.”“Lebanese expatriates are exposed today to US danger, harassment, and aggression by blacklisting merchants based on unjust charges, and this needs the protection of the state, which unfortunately does nothing,” he cautioned.Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah shed light that “The countries belonging to the axis of resistance continue to suffer because they refuse to submit to America, and the rest of the countries are on the American side. According to US rules, there should be no strong state in the region.”“There are great hopes and points of strength, and the Lebanese are able to rise. However, we need the will, the right plan, and seriousness in action,” he added.Regarding the Lebanese Presidential file, Hezbollah Secretary General reiterated that “We want a brave president who is ready for sacrifice and who is not concerned with the US threats. There are such models, and we are looking for a government and officials of this kind.”“The forces that call themselves sovereign are well aware of the American interventions. However, they remain silent,” he stated, pointing out that “The next six years are critical, and if we continue in the same way, the country is going to collapse, given the fact that we might have entered this stage.”“We want a president who, if the Americans blow on him, wouldn’t fall from Baabda Palace to the Mediterranean,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.