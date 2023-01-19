40 Years behind “Israeli” Bars, Maher Younis into Freedom

Islam Times - The dean of Palestinian prisoners Maher Younis was released on Thursday morning after 40-years behind “Israeli” bars.

Younis and his cousin Karim were sentenced to the longest continuous sentence inside “Israeli” prisons after an operation that led to the death of the “Israeli” soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1983.Karim was released from prison two weeks ago.Meanwhile, “Israeli” police took preventative measures on Wednesday including summoning Younis' family and telling them that they are not allowed to celebrate their son’s release, set up a visitors' tent or display a Palestinian Liberation Front flag.