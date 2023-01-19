Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades Confront Israeli Incursion in Nablus

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement’s Al-Quds Brigades said the brigades’ fighters from Nablus confronted an Israeli military incursion of the city.

The brigades said that during the encounter on Tuesday evening, the fighters showered the Israeli forces with bullets in several districts, Safa news agency reported.A large "explosive device" was apparently detonated as the Israeli troops stormed into eastern Nablus.Al-Quds Brigades also said that some fighters from the Jenin Battalion confronted illegal Israel settlers in the Balata refugee camp in the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb. The clashes continued until late in the night on Tuesday.No details of any casualties were provided in the Islamic Jihad statement.