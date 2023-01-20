0
Friday 20 January 2023 - 13:56

Biden on Mishandling Classified Docs: I Have No Regrets

Story Code : 1036647
Biden on Mishandling Classified Docs: I Have No Regrets
The American president spoke on the classified documents revelation during a Thursday news conference in California. The day's commentary marked the first time Biden has spoken on the matter since the US “Justice Department” [DOJ] assigned a special counsel to investigate the records.
 
"We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the [National] Archives and Justice Department," Biden said on Thursday.
 
"We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you're going to find there's nothing there, I have no regrets."
 
Biden added that he is following the guidance of what his lawyers have told him to do on this matter.
 
Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it undertook an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents at the president's think-tank office and his residence.
 
The newly surfaced findings revealed the series of documents had been found by Biden aides on four separate occasions, dating between November 2022 – just before the US midterm elections – and last weekend.
 
The first batch of classified documents were unearthed at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, with the following discovering being made at the president's Delaware home. Shortly after documents were found at his Delaware residence, Biden was blasted after he claimed the records were kept safe in a garage that housed his Corvette.
 
Details of what the document contained remain unknown, with the US National Archives even unwilling to release details to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee until it consults with the DOJ.
 
The development has caused outrage across the aisle, with Republicans condemning Biden for being a hypocrite as he earlier slammed former US President Donald Trump for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
18 January 2023
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
17 January 2023
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
17 January 2023
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
16 January 2023
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023