Iran to Adopt Reciprocal Action Should EU Backlists IRGC: Parliament Speaker

Islam Times - The speaker of Iran's parliament stated that the country's law-making body will certainly adopt a reciprocal action in case the European Parliament goes ahead to finalize its decision to blacklist the IRGC.

"The IRGC is a one-of-a-kind counter-terrorism organization in the region and the world," he said Thursday night at a local ceremony in Anzali, Gilan Province, warning Europe against carrying out Daesh's wish.

"If this decision is finalized, the Iranian Parliament will undoubtedly take reciprocal action," the top lawmaker warned.

"We would consider European governments to be terrorist supporters, and their troops to be terrorists, and we would treat them completely differently in the region," he added.

The retaliatory response came after the European Parliament adopted an amendment, which was added to an annual foreign policy report, calling on the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on their terror list.

The parliament also passed another resolution on Thursday, calling for more sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities and putting the IRGC on the EU terrorist list over alleged human rights violations during recent riots.

The move has been strongly condemned by Iranian officials, commanders, and the armed forces.

The Iranian parliament passed a law in April 2019 designating American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a terrorist organization. The move was made in response to the US blacklisting of the IRGC.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf slammed the move as a "miscalculation," saying it would turn the EU into the world's leading sponsor of terrorism.