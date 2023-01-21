Hezbollah Exerting All Possible Efforts to Facilitate Presidential Elections: Sheikh Qassem

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem indicated that the Party is exerting all the possible efforts to facilitate the election of a new president, adding lack of consensus among the parliamentary blocs is extending the presidential vacuum.

Sheikh Qassem added that the new president must be able to be open to the East and the West in order to defend the Lebanese causes and confront the US-Israeli scheme which is aimed at weakening Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem also affirmed that Hezbollah rejects the election of a provocative president who serves the US policies, adding that this will not happen.

Addressing a memorial service in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the new president must be able to cooperate with the various Lebanese parties in order to sustain the national interest.