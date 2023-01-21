US Occupation Forces’ Base in Syria Comes under Drone Attack

Islam Times - One of the US occupation forces’ bases in a strategic southern Syrian region has come under drone attack, the US military's Central Command said.

"Three one-way attack drones attacked the Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria," the statement noted.

The US and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group. The terrorist outfit had emerged as Washington was running out of excuses to extend its regional meddling or enlarge it in scale.

The US-led coalition sustains its illegal presence on the Arab country's soil, although, Damascus and its allies defeated Daesh in late 2017.

The CENTCOM statement alleged that two of the drones had been shot down by the coalition, but the third hit the compound, wounding two Washington-allied Syrian militants.

"Attacks of this kind are unacceptable," CENTCOM spokesperson Joe Buccino said, without specifying who carried it out.

"They place our troops and our partners at risk and jeopardize the fight" against Daesh, claimed the official.

The US claims it uses the outpost to train and prepare the Kurdish militants for, what Washington calls, an ongoing fight against Daesh's remnants.

Last May, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (SVR RF) said the US occupation forces deployed to the al-Tanf region were reportedly providing military support to the Takfiri terrorists and training them for field operations.

According to a report published by Russia’s Arabic-language RT Arabic television news network at the time, approximately 500 Daesh terrorists and militants from the Caucasus and Central Asian countries were undergoing training at the camp to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks against units of the Russian armed forces both inside Syria and elsewhere.

Damascus has repeatedly urged the United Nations Security Council to end the US-led military presence in the country. It asserts that the illegal deployment is tantamount to occupation and aimed at plundering Syria’s natural resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

Three drones struck the outpost, which is located in Syria's al-Tanf region near the borders with Iraq and Jordan, on Friday, CENTCOM said in a statement.