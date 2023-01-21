Syrian Security Forces Kill ISIL Terrorist Leader in Daraa Countryside

Islam Times - Syrian security forces announced today the elimination of terrorist Muhammad Ali al-Shaghouri, one of the leaders of the ISIL terrorist organization , in an operation carried out by the security forces in Al-Muzayrib city in Daraa western countryside.

The eliminated terrorist leader, nicknamed Abu Omar al-Shaghouri, was responsible for the assassination operations and terror attacks in Daraa, the source added.

The security forces stormed a headquarter for ISIL terrorists near the preparatory school in the northern neighborhood of the city of Al-Muzayrib, killing the terrorist leader Muhammad Ali al-Shaghouri and two of his escorts, and they are: Ahmed Khaled Al-Masry and Mohsen Zitawi, as their weapons were seized, a security forces source told SANA reporter.