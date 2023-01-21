Syrian Foreign Ministry: Washington Funding of Suspicious Media Outlets Reflects Its Insistence to Mislead Public Opinion

Islam Times - Syria affirmed that the information about the US funding millions of dollars to suspicious media outlets with the aim of distorting the image of the Syrian state reflects the American insistence to continue the track of misleading local, regional and international public opinion, and uncovers the American continued attack that targets Syria’s sovereignty and interfere in its domestic affairs.

The ministry added that the US supports such schemes under the pretext of fighting media disinformation while no doubt that the US has been practicing disinformation; as in Iraq, Libya, and other countries, and in the terrorist war on Syria as well as breaching the human rights in the world.

“Such projects run by the US State of Department aim to cover up the crimes of the United States in Syria, its protection of terrorists and separatists, and its theft of Syrian resources, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Twitter.