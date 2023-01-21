0
Saturday 21 January 2023 - 06:32

Syrian Foreign Ministry: Washington Funding of Suspicious Media Outlets Reflects Its Insistence to Mislead Public Opinion

Story Code : 1036760
“Such projects run by the US State of Department aim to cover up the crimes of the United States in Syria, its protection of terrorists and separatists, and its theft of Syrian resources, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Twitter.
 
The ministry added that the US supports such schemes under the pretext of fighting media disinformation while no doubt that the US has been practicing disinformation; as in Iraq, Libya, and other countries, and in the terrorist war on Syria as well as breaching the human rights in the world.
