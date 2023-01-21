Saudi FM Says No Normalization with ‘Israel’ without ‘Two-state’ Solution

Islam Times - Saudi Foreign Minister said Riyadh won’t normalize ties with the Zionist entity in the absence of a ‘two-state’ solution with Palestine.

“True normalization and true stability will only come through… giving the Palestinians a state,” Prince Faisal told Bloomberg at the summit.



Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, is a close partner of the United States but it has repeatedly stopped short from announcing normalized ties with the Zionist entity.

The US-brokered so-called Abraham Accords in 2020 saw the kingdom’s neighbors — the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — establish full diplomatic ties with the occupation regime.

In their talks on Thursday, Netanyahu and Sullivan discussed “measures to deepen the Abraham Accords… with an emphasis on a breakthrough with Saudi,” the Israeli premier’s office said.

In his Knesset speech as incoming opposition leader, Yair Lapid said last month that his previous government began a dialogue with the kingdom that could allow a “breakthrough in a short period of time.”

The comments by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed normalization with Saudi Arabia in talks with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Thursday.