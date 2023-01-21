Iranian Naval Flotilla to Dock at Brazilian Port

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla of warships is going to berth at Brazil’s southeastern port city of Rio de Janeiro.

The Iranian flotilla, comprised of Dena and Makran warships, will reportedly arrive at the Brazilian port within the next few days.The 86th flotilla set sail from south of Iran in early autumn with the purpose of circumnavigating the world.The trip to Brazil appears to be part of a mission to the Panama Canal.On January 11, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said plans are underway to dispatch naval forces to the Panama Canal as Iranian servicemen are approaching the coasts of the Americas.Dena is a Mowj-class warship that joined the Iranian Navy in June 2021. The military vessel is equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes and naval cannons.The other vessel of the flotilla is Makran, a forward base ship weighing 121,000 tons.The oil-tanker-turned-warship can carry five helicopters and is employed for providing logistical support for the combat warships.The 86th flotilla is expected to break the record in the distance an Iranian flotilla has sailed in international waters. Last year, the 75th flotilla, including Sahand and Makran warships, set a new record of navigation for 250,000 kilometers after a trip to Saint Petersburg in Russia.The Iranian Navy has set up three ocean commands supervising naval missions to the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.