0
Saturday 21 January 2023 - 13:52

Wave of Mass Protests Continue: “Israel’s” Political Crisis Intensifies

Story Code : 1036857
Wave of Mass Protests Continue: “Israel’s” Political Crisis Intensifies
In this context, the apartheid entity is preparing for mass protests Saturday evening in Tel Aviv that are expected to draw around 100,000 settlers.

“Israeli” Channel 12 reported that the police have already approved plans to deploy 1,000 officers in the city and block vehicle access to key roads starting in the afternoon, as protesters ready for a third consecutive weekend of rallying against plans by the government headed by Netanyahu to implement radical changes to the judiciary that would limit the powers of the so-called ‘High Court of Justice’.

In an assessment Thursday, “Israeli” police predicted larger crowds will turn up this Saturday in Tel Aviv than last week’s demonstration — which was beset by rain — of some 80,000, following a clear weather forecast and a bombshell High Court ruling this week declaring Shas chief Aryeh Deri unfit to be a government minister.

Police officials also expressed fear of clashes with right-wing counter-protesters, who have called on social media for pro-government activists to take to the streets, Channel 12 reported Friday.

After skipping last week’s events, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said he would attend this weekend and will reportedly lead a march, alongside other members of the opposition including former War minister Benny Gantz.

Meanwhile, former war minister and “Israeli” army’s chief Moshe Ya’alon, who bowed out of politics in 2021 and has been a fierce Netanyahu critic, and former deputy attorney-general Dina Zilber are expected to speak at the demonstrations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
18 January 2023
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
17 January 2023
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
17 January 2023
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
16 January 2023
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023