0
Saturday 21 January 2023 - 17:51

French Politician Accuses US of Intent to Start War in Europe

Story Code : 1036910
French Politician Accuses US of Intent to Start War in Europe
"Under the pressure of American hawks, EU countries fall into total unconsciousness regarding shipment of increasingly heavy weapons (to Ukrainian President Vladimir) Zelensky," Philippot tweeted Friday. "The American hawks want a world war in Europe."

He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron will probably ship Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, TASS reported.

The leader of The Patriots has already criticized the current president’s foreign policy. On January 5, he called on Macron to reject weapon shipments to Kiev, saying that such a decision weakens the French Army and does not make it possible to stop the conflict.

On January 4, Macron had a phone call with Zelensky, after which Macron’s administration announced France’s plans to ship light tanks to Ukraine - the AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks, produced between 1976 and 1994. The 248 tanks currently in service are being gradually replaced with Jaguar reconnaissance vehicles, according to the French Defense Ministry.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
18 January 2023
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
17 January 2023
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
17 January 2023
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
16 January 2023
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023