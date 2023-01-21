French Politician Accuses US of Intent to Start War in Europe

Islam Times - Florian Philippot, head of France’s The Patriots political party, accused the US of desire to start a world war in Europe.

"Under the pressure of American hawks, EU countries fall into total unconsciousness regarding shipment of increasingly heavy weapons (to Ukrainian President Vladimir) Zelensky," Philippot tweeted Friday. "The American hawks want a world war in Europe."He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron will probably ship Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, TASS reported.The leader of The Patriots has already criticized the current president’s foreign policy. On January 5, he called on Macron to reject weapon shipments to Kiev, saying that such a decision weakens the French Army and does not make it possible to stop the conflict.On January 4, Macron had a phone call with Zelensky, after which Macron’s administration announced France’s plans to ship light tanks to Ukraine - the AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks, produced between 1976 and 1994. The 248 tanks currently in service are being gradually replaced with Jaguar reconnaissance vehicles, according to the French Defense Ministry.