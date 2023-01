Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy patrols have captured a big haul of opium off the coast of Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

Since a couple of years ago, the IRGC Navy has been tasked with fighting against smugglers of fuel, goods, narcotics and illegal fishing in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman in addition to its military missions.

The IRGC Navy servicemen confiscated the opium haul, weighing around one ton, during regular patrol operations in the Sea of Oman, a local commander said.