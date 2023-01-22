Russian Forces Liberate Dvurechye Settlement in DPR: Defense Ministry

Islam Times - Volunteers of assault teams with fire support from the Southern Military District, liberated the village of Dvurechye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reached 50 servicemen killed and wounded, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

“In the Donetsk direction, volunteers of assault teams, with fire support from operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Southern Military District, liberated the settlement of Dvurechye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 50 servicemen killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, as well as two D-20 and D-30 howitzers,” he said.Konashenkov also added that Russian air defense systems shot down Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Kharkov region. “Air defense systems shot down a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near the village of Lozovaya, Kharkov region,” he said.At the same time, according to him, fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Donetsk People’s Republic. “Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near the village of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Konashenkov said.