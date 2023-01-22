US, Allies Agree to Impose Two Separate Price Caps on Russian Oil Products
Story Code : 1036976
“The Deputies agreed to an approach for refined products that will institute two distinct caps, in addition to the crude cap: one cap for products that generally trade at a premium to crude, such as diesel or gasoil, and one for products that trade at a discount to crude, such as fuel oil,” the Department of Treasury said.
If European buyers are unable to find alternative supplies, the sanctions risk heaping new costs on diesel-reliant industries such as farming and road haulage and make it harder for governments to rein in inflation, according to the Washington Post.