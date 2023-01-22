0
Sunday 22 January 2023 - 06:36

Sweden Allows Burning of Quran in Front of Turkish Embassy, Envoy Summoned

Story Code : 1036978
Sweden Allows Burning of Quran in Front of Turkish Embassy, Envoy Summoned
According to a report by the Washington Post, Swedish right-wing leader Rasmus Paludan received permission to burn the Quran from the Swedish government. He was protected by the police while committing the act.

Sources from the Turkish foreign affairs ministry said that the ambassador was made very clear about Turkey’s condemnation, stating that the act was provocative and “clearly a hate crime”.

“Sweden’s attitude is unacceptable. We expect the act not to be allowed, and that insults to sacred values cannot be defended under the guise of ‘democratic rights’.”

Recently, following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine last year, Finland and Sweden applied for a NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] membership to which Turkey is already a member for 70 years.

To become a NATO member, the applicant country has to get approval from all 30 countries. Hungary and Turkey have so far not given any reply.

Rasmus Paludan is a convicted racist who heads Denmark’s far-right Stram Kurs party and holds both Danish and Swedish nationalities.

Last week, he burnt the effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm, the Daily Mail reported.

Although Sweden condemned the incident, Turkey said the Nordic country had to take a stronger stand and mere condemnation is not enough.

Last year in April during the holy month of Ramadan, the 41-year-old announced he will go on a “Quran burning tour”. He started burning the holy book in places where the predominant populations are Muslims.

This was followed by riots and over 40 people were arrested.

Paludan has been a controversial figure. In September 2020, he was banned from entering Sweden for two years. In the same year in October, he was prevented from entering Germany after announcing he would conduct an anti-Muslim demonstration in Berlin.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
18 January 2023
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
17 January 2023
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
General Ghaani Pays Tribute to Anti-terror Commanders in Baghdad
17 January 2023
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Resistance Forces Will Never Give in to ‘Israeli’ Aggressors: Islamic Jihad
16 January 2023
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
Ukraine Becomes `Testbed’ for US Weapons, CNN Says
16 January 2023
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria
16 January 2023