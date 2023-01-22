0
Sunday 22 January 2023 - 13:23

Syria Urges Closer Cultural Ties with Iran

Syrian president’s political and media adviser Bouthaina Shaaban, who has visited Iran to attend the 1st International Congress for the Women of Influence, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Saturday.

She described Iran-Syria ties as excellent and stressed the need to pay attention to different fields of cooperation between the two nations, including culture and women.

The Syrian adviser also described the successful congress on women as positive and praised the Islamic Republic’s initiative and its progress in the field of women’s empowerment.

For his part, Amirabdollahian described the ties between the two countries as strategic and multi-faceted, and said the relations continue to make progress in different spheres thanks to the resolve of the two countries’ top authorities.

The two officials also exchanged views on the latest developments in the bilateral ties, the situation in the region, and cooperation among neighborly countries.
