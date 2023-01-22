0
Sunday 22 January 2023 - 20:47

Iran Condemns Holy Qur’an Desecration in Sweden as Hatemongering, Anti-Muslim Violence

"The repetition of the desecration of the holy book of one and a half billion Muslims is a clear example of hatemongering and the spread of violence against all Muslims [around the world]. Such actions have nothing to do with freedom of expression and opinion," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said on Saturday.

He added that extremist elements are unfortunately given free rein in some European countries, under the false pretext of the freedom of expression, in order to promote hatred against Islamic sanctities and values.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that the world public opinion expects the Swedish government to prevent the recurrence of such moves against Islam and punish all those who hurt the feelings of Muslims.

According to reports, Swedish right-wing leader Rasmus Paludan received permission from his country's government to burn the Holy Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. He was protected by the police while committing the act.

Back in April, Paludan tried to burn a copy of the Qur’an in a heavily-populated Muslim area.

Paludan, accompanied by police, went to an open public space in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping and reportedly placed the Muslim holy book down and tried to set it on fire while ignoring protests from onlookers.

Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billström condemned hatred towards Muslims, but emphasized there were certain freedoms in his country. 

"Islamophobic provocations are appalling," he tweeted. "Sweden has a far-reaching freedom of expression, but it does not imply that the Swedish Government, or myself, support the opinions expressed."
