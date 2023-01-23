0
Monday 23 January 2023 - 01:36

Hezbollah: Burning of Holy Quran ‘Henious Offence'

Story Code : 1037126
Hezbollah: Burning of Holy Quran ‘Henious Offence
In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office described the burning of Islam’s holy book as “henious offence that we can’t keep silent over.”

“This move comes as part of an offensive series that is aimed against Islam and Prophet Mohammad (pbuh), as well as against all Muslim references, figures and sancities,” Hezbollah stated.

The Lebanese resistance party, meanwhile, blamed Swedish authorities over the offence, calling on them to” punish the perpetrators and to prevent such crimes.”

Hezbollah also urged Muslim governments, references, and bodies to condemn this offence and to” work to form a worldwide public opinion in a bid to prevent such dangerous violations in the future.”
