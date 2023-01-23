0
Monday 23 January 2023 - 01:37

Raisi: IRGC Playing Key Role in Fight against Terrorists

Story Code : 1037127
Raisi: IRGC Playing Key Role in Fight against Terrorists
Iran’s President made the remarks in the Iranian parliament in reaction to the recent move by the European Union to designate the IRGC as a “terrorist” entity.

Any anti-IRGC moves are doomed to failure, he said.

Like the IRGC, no armed forces have combatted the terrorists, he further noted.

Regional armies admit the reality, he said, noting that any measures against the IRGC, like the other miscalculations of Europe, are doomed to failure.

The region would witness a different situation if the IRGC and martyr Suleimani were not on the scene, he underlined.

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted an amendment which was added to an annual foreign policy report, calling on the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on their terror list. The parliament also passed another resolution on Thursday, calling for more sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities and putting the IRGC on the EU terrorist list over alleged human rights violations during the recent riots.

This is while Iran’s intelligence bodies have found footprints of American and other Western spy agencies in recent violent riots inside Iran which claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces.

The move by the European Parliament has been strongly condemned by Iranian officials, commanders, and the Armed Forces.
