The ‘Israeli’ Entity into Massive Strikes

Islam Times - Many of the Zionist entity’s leading high-tech firms will hold a warning strike lasting several hours on Tuesday in protest of the reforms to the judicial system proposed by a minister in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The list of companies planning to join the measure numbers over 130 entities and includes such internationally renowned brands as Wiz, INX, Cheq, Natural Intelligence, Luminescent and many others.Meanwhile, all medical services, barring emergencies, started a strike at 7 a.m. on Monday which will last until 7 a.m. on Tuesday in protest against recent incidents of violence occurring in Zionist hospitals, the ‘Israel’ Medical Association [IMA] announced Sunday.They will all work on a reduced Shabbat schedule, except for emergencies or in hospitals’ departments of oncology, hematology and obstetrics and IVF and dialysis units. As usual, an exceptions committee will decide on special cases.The decision to shut down the healthcare system was made at the end of a long discussion by the IMA secretariat last Thursday.On Saturday, an estimated 110,000 Zionist settlets turned out to dual rallies in Tel Aviv to protest a proposed reform to the justice system, the third such event in the coastal city in as many weeks. Thousands more rallied in Haifa, occupied al-Quds, and Beersheba.