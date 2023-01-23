0
Monday 23 January 2023 - 10:21

Medvedev Predicts New Anti-US Military Alliance

Story Code : 1037214
Medvedev Predicts New Anti-US Military Alliance
The effort, however, may ultimately backfire for the US and its allies, he said he believes.

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, made the comments in a social media post, days after a meeting at the US Ramstein air base in Germany at which Western powers pledged to continue supporting Kiev.

“The meeting at Ramstein and the allocation of heavy weaponry to Kiev leave no doubt that our enemies will be trying to wear us out for an indefinite period of time, or, preferably, to destroy us,” the ex-president wrote.

However, the prolongation of the hostilities in Ukraine may ultimately lead to the emergence of a new military bloc that brings together nations “fed up with the Americans,” Medvedev suggested.

“This has always happened in the history of mankind during long wars. And the US then will finally abandon old Europe and what remains of the unfortunate Ukrainians, and the world will return to an equilibrium once again,” the former leader said, warning, however, that it might be “too late” before this happens.

Moscow has repeatedly urged the collective West to stop “pumping” Ukraine with weapons, maintaining that it would only prolong the hostilities rather than change the ultimate outcome. Top Russian officials have repeatedly characterized what is happening as a proxy war between Russia and the US-led NATO alliance rather than merely a conflict with Ukraine.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, which were designed to give Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the agreement to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
Turkey Questions Sweden
Turkey Questions Sweden's NATO Commitments
22 January 2023
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
22 January 2023
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland's Backing for Ukraine
22 January 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
19 January 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
18 January 2023
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
17 January 2023
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023