Islam Times- The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Monday fourteen Palestinians in the West Bank.

Wafa news agency stated that the occupation forces stormed several neighborhoods in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, Jalazoun camps in Ramallah, Aida and Dheisheh in Bethlehem, Nur Shams in Tulkarem, and the towns of Dura and Ethna in Hebron, and arrested fourteen Palestinians, including a child On Sunday, the occupation forces arrested seven Palestinians in the West Bank.

Manar Salameh /Shaza Qrieme