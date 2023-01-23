Massive Power Outage in Pakistan, Several Cities Without Electricity for Hours

Islam Times - A massive power outage was reported in Pakistan due to a grid failure on Monday morning. Authorities said work is underway to restore the system.

The Pakistan Ministry of Energy said in a tweet that the power outage was triggered by a drop in frequency of the national grid, that resulted in a widespread breakdown in the power system.Before the ministry's announcement, different power distribution companies had confirmed the power breakdown, as per Geo TV.According to Quetta Electric Supply Company [QESCO], the two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped. It added that 22 districts of Baluchistan, including Quetta, are without power. A power outage was also reported in multiple areas of Lahore and Karachi as well.In Islamabad, as many as 117 grid stations are without electricity. Peshawar has also been hit by a power outage.In 2021, a “technical fault” at a power plant located in southern Pakistan’s Sindh province caused a similar blackout triggered by a sudden drop in the frequency of the power transmission system from 50 to 0 in less than a second. It had a cascading effect and eventually shut down the entire power system. The power was restored a day later.