Monday 23 January 2023 - 11:42

Iran to Designate European Armies as Terror Organizations in Retaliation

Story Code : 1037229
Speaking at a parliamentary meeting on Sunday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the Iranian Parliament will take “retaliatory, swift and decisive action” against any plan to sanction or include the IRGC in the list of terrorist groups.

The Iranian Parliament is going to designate the armies of the European countries in the region as terrorist groups and organizations and take the necessary measures to counter them, the speaker added.

Denouncing the Western governments, specifically the European states, for the “dangerous tendency” towards terrorist behaviors and supporting terrorism against Iran, Qalibaf cautioned that such moves could trigger the Islamic Republic’s decision about a spectrum of retaliatory actions.

Qalibaf also lashed out at Europe for its dark record of harboring and backing the most notorious criminal terrorists, namely the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO] terrorist organization.

The recent move by the European Parliament has been strongly condemned by Iranian officials, commanders, and armed forces.

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard, Major General Hossein Salami warned the Europeans that they will have to suffer the consequences of repeating their past mistakes.
