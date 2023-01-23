0
Monday 23 January 2023 - 12:29

Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP: Russian SVR

Story Code : 1037235
Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP: Russian SVR
"The Foreign Intelligence Service receives reliable information that the Ukrainian armed forces are stockpiling weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants. This applies to the most expensive and scarce for the Ukrainian armed forces missiles for the HIMARS MLRS and foreign air defense systems, as well as large-caliber artillery ammunition," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the SVR, Sputnik reported.

The command of the Ukrainian army hides ammunition and weapons on the territory of nuclear power plants, realizing that the Russian armed forces will not deliver strikes at the territories of nuclear power plants, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, the official added.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" there on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
Turkey Questions Sweden
Turkey Questions Sweden's NATO Commitments
22 January 2023
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
22 January 2023
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland's Backing for Ukraine
22 January 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
19 January 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
Ukraine’s Defeat May Lead To WWIII: Polish PM
18 January 2023
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
The Russia-Ukraine War: Will Kiev Miss Another Chance for Negotiation?
17 January 2023
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
How the Gaza Siege Has Made Me A Stranger to The Outside World
By Issam A. Adwan
17 January 2023