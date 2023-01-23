Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP: Russian SVR

Islam Times - There is reliable evidence that Ukrainian army is stockpiling weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday.

"The Foreign Intelligence Service receives reliable information that the Ukrainian armed forces are stockpiling weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants. This applies to the most expensive and scarce for the Ukrainian armed forces missiles for the HIMARS MLRS and foreign air defense systems, as well as large-caliber artillery ammunition," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the SVR, Sputnik reported.The command of the Ukrainian army hides ammunition and weapons on the territory of nuclear power plants, realizing that the Russian armed forces will not deliver strikes at the territories of nuclear power plants, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, the official added.Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" there on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.