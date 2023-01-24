0
Tuesday 24 January 2023 - 03:47

Russia’s Foreign Minister Visits South Africa

Story Code : 1037314
Russia’s Foreign Minister Visits South Africa
He met with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor on a trip condemned by some as insensitive. Lavrov and Pandor are expected to hold a joint news conference later on Monday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government regards South Africa as neutral in the conflict and has expressed a desire to meditate, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Pandor has criticized the West for its selective condemnation of Russia while ignoring other issues, such as the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict.

However, despite impartiality on the conflict – and abstention from voting on United Nations resolutions – South Africa has kept close relations with Russia. Moscow has historically been a friend of the governing African National Congress when it was a liberation movement against white minority rule.

South Africa has little trade with Russia but, like Moscow, seeks to change the perceived US-hegemony in favor of a “multipolar” world in which geopolitical power is more diffuse, Reuters reported.

Lavrov's visit comes ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, which has been postponed to July 2023 from last year due to the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, the South African military is set to host a joint military exercise with Russia and China on its east coast in February, likely to strain ties with Washington and European countries further.
Comment


Featured Stories
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
23 January 2023
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
22 January 2023
Turkey Questions Sweden
Turkey Questions Sweden's NATO Commitments
22 January 2023
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
22 January 2023
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland's Backing for Ukraine
22 January 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
19 January 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023