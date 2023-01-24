Russia’s Foreign Minister Visits South Africa

Islam Times - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited South Africa on Monday for talks with an important ally.

He met with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor on a trip condemned by some as insensitive. Lavrov and Pandor are expected to hold a joint news conference later on Monday.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government regards South Africa as neutral in the conflict and has expressed a desire to meditate, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Pandor has criticized the West for its selective condemnation of Russia while ignoring other issues, such as the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict.However, despite impartiality on the conflict – and abstention from voting on United Nations resolutions – South Africa has kept close relations with Russia. Moscow has historically been a friend of the governing African National Congress when it was a liberation movement against white minority rule.South Africa has little trade with Russia but, like Moscow, seeks to change the perceived US-hegemony in favor of a “multipolar” world in which geopolitical power is more diffuse, Reuters reported.Lavrov's visit comes ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, which has been postponed to July 2023 from last year due to the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, the South African military is set to host a joint military exercise with Russia and China on its east coast in February, likely to strain ties with Washington and European countries further.