0
Tuesday 24 January 2023 - 03:58

Tehran Rules Out Holding Any Direct Talks with Washington

Story Code : 1037317
Tehran Rules Out Holding Any Direct Talks with Washington
Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Kanaani briefed reporters about Tehran's stances on regional and international developments.

For more than 40 years, the US government has had a long history of wrong, unconstructive and destructive approaches toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, the spokesman said, referring to Tehran-Washington relations.

The nature of America's behavior towards the Iranian nation and government is hostile, Kanaani said, adding that regarding the issue of sanctions, the US government has committed gross violations of human rights.

Regarding the last status of JCPOA revival talks, he stressed that Tehran's agenda is pursuing the nuclear issue and lifting the cruel and unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Kanaani further noted that failure to hold official meetings does not mean failure to exchange messages and views.

Referring to the recent rumors about the meeting of Iran's envoy to the UN and the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, the Iranian diplomat said that Iran has not held any direct bilateral negotiations with the US government.

With respect to the IAEA's determination to visit Tehran on the nuclear issues, he said that Grossi is not the responsible authority to comment on the issue of nuclear negotiations and the lifting of sanctions.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that Iran's relations with IAEA will be continuing.

Kanaani, once again, reacted to the EU's decision to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guard, saying, "Europe must know that Iran has the necessary strength and will to reciprocate such uncalculated and ill-considered actions."

Tehran's measure must be in line with Europe's behavior, he also said, noting that the country will take serious and regretful action in response to such moves.

Referring to IRG's great services to regional countries in the fight against terrorism, the spokesman said that Europe owes the IRG's decisive fight against Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] and Takfiri terrorist groups.
Comment


Featured Stories
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
23 January 2023
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
22 January 2023
Turkey Questions Sweden
Turkey Questions Sweden's NATO Commitments
22 January 2023
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
22 January 2023
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland's Backing for Ukraine
22 January 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
19 January 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023