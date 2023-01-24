0
Tuesday 24 January 2023 - 09:40

“Israel”, US Begin Large-Scale Military Drills

Dubbed the "Juniper Oak" exercise, the drill is “the most significant exercise between the United States and ‘Israel’ to date" and will involve over 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels, and artillery systems from both nations and will last until Friday, CENTCOM said in a statement.

In a statement, the “Israeli” entity’s army said “Juniper Oak” is meant to "test US-‘Israeli’ readiness and improve the interoperability of both forces, as well as target strikes and training in complex terrain while integrating joint communications and command and control systems."

Senior CENTCOM officials will visit the sites of the exercise throughout the week.

Under the previous “Israeli” chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, the “Israeli” entity was transferred from the US European Command area of responsibility to CENTCOM.

CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Erik Kurill, met last week with the entity’s new Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Kochavi at their exchange ceremony and also held a meeting with the entity’s new War Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv.

The United States Central Command said that in the meeting, Kurill discussed common threats, ways to strengthen ties between the two militaries, and an upcoming joint training exercise.

Back in January 2021, the Pentagon announced the transfer of the “Israeli” entity from the US European Command to the Central Command.

Last week, it was revealed that the US transferred American weapons and ammunition stored in the entity for use in Ukraine. The stockpile provides arms and ammunition for the Pentagon to use in conflicts in the region. Washington has also allowed the “Israeli” entity to access the stockpile's supply in emergencies.

An “Israeli” army spokesman said the US notified Israel about the move, that the weapons are American-owned, and that the move was “American business” and did not require “Israeli” permission.
