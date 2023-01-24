0
Tuesday 24 January 2023 - 12:49

39 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Somali Forces Raid on Central Region

The local forces backed by international partners killed the militants who had burned down a commuter bus when escaping from the battlefield, the Commander for the Infantry Mohamed Tahlil Bihi told the state-run Radio Mogadishu on Monday.

"Our forces are making progress on the war against terrorists on several fronts," said Bihi.

The fighting came a day after the militant group carried out a deadly attack on Sunday in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group stormed a military base in central Somalia that the government had recaptured from them last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said.

Assailants from the al-Qaeda affiliate rammed the base in the village of Hawadley with a suicide car bomb on Tuesday and then opened fire.
