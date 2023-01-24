0
Tuesday 24 January 2023 - 12:57

Maduro Says Venezuela Supports Idea of Creating A Regional Currency

Story Code : 1037407
Maduro Says Venezuela Supports Idea of Creating A Regional Currency
Argentina and Brazil's government previously stated ambitions to establish a regional currency.

Earlier, the leaders of Brazil and Argentina said such talks were under way.

"Venezuela is ready and we support the initiative to create a Latin American and Caribbean currency," Maduro said during a march in Caracas against blockade and sanctions, Sputnik reported.

"Independence, unity and liberation for Latin America and the Caribbean!" he said.

Earlier this week, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio da Silva, speaking to reporters in Buenos Aires, said discussions ongoing with Argentina on plans to create a single regional currency, aiming to reduce the region's dependence on the dollar and facilitate trade. Such plans already existed before, and their development was resumed with the arrival of Luis da Silva to power.
