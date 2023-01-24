0
Tuesday 24 January 2023 - 21:17

Israeli Regime Detains 17 Palestinian Activists, Including Four Siblings

According to Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) the four siblings from the Shalalfeh family were rounded up following a raid at their family home in the village of Fasayel, in the Jordan Valley, east of the West Bank, Wafa Reported.

A fifth person, identified as attorney Baha Bisharat, a resident of the Tubas area town of Tammoun, also in the Jordan Valley, was detained by soldiers while passing a checkpoint in the north of the occupied West Bank.

In addition, soldiers detained two Palestinians during a raid of their homes at Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and three others, two of them from Nablus and the third from Jenin, were detained last night after arriving at an army checkpoint west of the city.

Three others were detained during a raid of villages in the Tulkarm area, also in the north of the West Bank.

One Palestinian was detained in the village of Jifna, near Ramallah, and another from Beit Rima was detained at an army checkpoint north of Ramallah.

Two Palestinians, including woman activist Hanadi Halwani, were also detained in occupied East Jerusalem, said the PPS.
